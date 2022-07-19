Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

