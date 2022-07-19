Morgan Stanley Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $253.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

AMGN opened at $243.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.