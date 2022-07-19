Morgan Stanley Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $64.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE OVV traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 253,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $3,535,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 10.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,264,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 220,987 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

