mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,873.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.09 million and approximately $41,873.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,257.51 or 1.00030452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00045151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.