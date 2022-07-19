Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.94.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.30. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

