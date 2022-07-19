Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

