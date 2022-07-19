Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 8,055 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 91,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

