Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of UFP Industries worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

