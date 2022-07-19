Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.95 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

