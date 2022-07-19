Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

