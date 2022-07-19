Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $24.48 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

