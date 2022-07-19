Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

