My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.06 million and $728,818.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.