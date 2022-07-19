My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.06 million and $728,818.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
About My DeFi Pet
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
