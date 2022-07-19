MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Up 9.3%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 1,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $986.00 million, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.