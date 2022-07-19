Nafter (NAFT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,775.00

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Nafter has a total market cap of $663,808.40 and approximately $24,775.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00390974 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
