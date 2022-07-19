Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.