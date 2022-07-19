Nana Mensah Sells 567 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

