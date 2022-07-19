National Bank Financial Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$1.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,052. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.