National Bank Financial Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$1.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,052. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

