National Bankshares Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$32.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.76.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.59. 1,110,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.54. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$19.27 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.3725331 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

