Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Up 45.3% in June

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NAVB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 4,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

