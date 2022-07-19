NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NCS Multistage Price Performance
Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
