NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

