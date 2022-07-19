Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

VIAV stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 151,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

