NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) received a $17.00 price target from Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.31% from the company’s current price.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 1,887,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.85. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

