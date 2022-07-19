NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,593,469. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.