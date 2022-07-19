Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.838 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion. Netflix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS.

NFLX stock traded up $10.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.63. 25,516,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

