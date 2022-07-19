Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,691. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

