Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 63,466 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,716.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 502,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,185. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuronetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

