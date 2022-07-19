NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Update

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 876,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 25.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

