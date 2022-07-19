Neutrino Token (NSBT) Hits Market Cap of $46.70 Million

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.04 or 0.00073348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $46.70 million and approximately $98,818.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,740,955 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

