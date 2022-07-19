New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYCGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE NYC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $129,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,197,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,366,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,197,841.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New York City REIT by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in New York City REIT by 123.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in New York City REIT by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

