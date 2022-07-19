New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
New York City REIT Price Performance
NYSE NYC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.
Insider Transactions at New York City REIT
In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $129,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,197,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,366,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,197,841.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.