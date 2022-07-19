New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New York City REIT Price Performance

NYSE NYC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York City REIT

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $129,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,366,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,197,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,366,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,197,841.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,076. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York City REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New York City REIT by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in New York City REIT by 123.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in New York City REIT by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.