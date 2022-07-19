NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $22.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00250266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.