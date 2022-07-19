NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.62.

TSE NXE traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,634. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -30.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$8.30.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

