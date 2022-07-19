Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

