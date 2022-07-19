Next Capital Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

TCPC stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.