Next Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Netflix by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.87.

NFLX stock opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

