Next Capital Management LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,164,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

TOTL stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $48.67.

