Next Capital Management LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

RC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

