Next Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 122,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 246,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 280,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 450,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,765,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.