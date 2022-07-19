NEXT.coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00547308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00249130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001523 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004142 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.