Nick Leschly Sells 5,404 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 51,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth about $20,975,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

