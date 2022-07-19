Nimiq Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $322,594.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.99 or 0.07030438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00259714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00117422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00647522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00559226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,137,177,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,177,544 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

