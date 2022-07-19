NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NIOBF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 174,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

