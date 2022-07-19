NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $299,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 847,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.