NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 3,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

