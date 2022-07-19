NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,172,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 356,285 shares of company stock worth $866,723. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NN Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NN by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NN by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 75,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. NN has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

