Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Update

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 732,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

