Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 13,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -11.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.