Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

