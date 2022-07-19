Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $39,368.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,132.58 or 0.99798103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00045808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024415 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.