Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Novan Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.25. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 165.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novan by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Novan by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

