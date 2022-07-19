Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.25. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 838.95% and a negative return on equity of 165.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novan by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Novan by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.